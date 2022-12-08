"DreamKix" is the story of a farmyard football team that does its best to join the greatest sporting event of all-the first international football "Dream League" where are the most powerful teams on the planet compete. Roy (one of the main characters) builds a team that is made up athletically-challenged characters. However, once these teammates come together they overcome their deficiencies, discover their own unique strengths, and become heroes on the football field and winners in their daily lives.
