Drew Carey's Improv-A-Ganza is an improvisational comedy television program that aired in the United States on the Game Show Network. The program was hosted by Drew Carey from CBS's The Price Is Right and former host of ABC's Whose Line Is It Anyway? and was produced at the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand in Paradise, Nevada. The show premiered on April 11, 2011 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.