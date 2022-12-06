Not Available

The comedy is about three young women living in Leeds who've graduated, had a year out, and are now struggling to find a job that doesn't suck, a place to live that is half decent and a boyfriend they actually like. It's a sitcom about making terrible decisions, but having a brilliant time doing it. The show focuses on Meg, her eccentric cousin Bunny and their friend Laura as they discover that life might just be a bit tougher than they had imagined... From demeaning Promotions jobs complete with mad outfits to pursuing the men of their dreams - yet dating the men of their nightmares - the girls face '#FML-worthy' disasters in both their work and personal lives. For the 'Drifter' girls it's time to start asking some serious questions: What do they do now? Who are they going to be? And is it ok to shag someone with a sweat problem if you haven't had sex in twelve months? It's all about the fear that comes with knowing you should take more responsibility and the excitement that comes with knowing you still don't really have any at all.