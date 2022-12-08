Not Available

Fixing and renovating a space can be a huge undertaking for the average homeowner, whether it’s rebuilding after a tragedy or tackling a renovation that has gotten out of hand. Throw in a looming deadline and you’ve got yourself a recipe for disaster. When the clock is ticking and the deadline is real, it’s time to call in the DRILL TEAM. As the dust flies our team – carpenters Jeff Devlin and Brandon Russell and designer Lauren Makk – work their magic to turn disaster into design. The pressure is on as they tackle everything from demo and construction to painting and decorating, battling against the clock before guests arrive for the big event. With hard work, smart design and a little luck, the Drill Team will transform unbearable situations into unbelievable realities.