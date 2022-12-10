Not Available

Dream team is a 12 episode humorous TV Series intended for broadcasting on Sunday evenings. It's partly created based on the unverified biography of Maradona from Zvezdara, the famous Inge, the TV Series Dream team, is the story of not that successful football player Ilija Ika Srdic and his team made of his 11 sons. Each episode will tell one funny story from the life of this numerous football family, this unusual football team. At the very beginning of the TV Series " BULBUDERAC " (the name of this fraternal team) performs in the zone competition but with great ambition to enter one day to the Second League then the First League and even to the Champions League.