HDNet follows Lamprey as he completes a 53-city national comedy tour (also named "Drinking Made Easy") in which his entourage travels the US in search of the local drinks and drinking customs that have contributed to the birth, growth and distinction of our great country. Definitely a road trip unlike any other, visiting everywhere from the country's oldest brewery, Yuengling, to (arguably) the country's oldest bar, Jean Lafitte's Blacksmith Shoppe Bar. Hop on the tour bus and ride around from bar-to-bar from the comfort of your living room. Drinking Made Easy will be your guide to everything drinking-related in America.