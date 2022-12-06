Not Available

Drive follows the lives of a group of Americans racing each other in a sinister and possibly mortal cross-country race. Each has a special reason to compete - and each must win. Among the racers are two brothers in a stolen, pimped-out Cadillac that carries secrets of its own, a man trying to find his missing wife, a scientist and his teenage daughter, and others. No one knows who they're racing or where the finish line is, so anything is possible.

Cast

Emma StoneViolet Trimble
Riley Smith
Amy AckerKathryn Tully
Kristin Lehman
Taryn ManningIvy Chitty
Melanie LynskeyWendy Patrakas

