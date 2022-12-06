Not Available

Drive follows the lives of a group of Americans racing each other in a sinister and possibly mortal cross-country race. Each has a special reason to compete - and each must win. Among the racers are two brothers in a stolen, pimped-out Cadillac that carries secrets of its own, a man trying to find his missing wife, a scientist and his teenage daughter, and others. No one knows who they're racing or where the finish line is, so anything is possible.