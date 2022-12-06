Drive (Notes From The Wilderness)

Not Available

Veteran skateboarder Mike Vallely continues the exploration of the skate subculture that he began in his acclaimed DRIVE: MY LIFE IN SKATEBOARDING. Traveling the world, Mike addresses many issues through six disparate stories, visiting skateboarding legends Lance Mountain and Tony Hawk, as well as X-Games gold medalist Ryan Sheckler, to discuss the state of professional skateboarding today. Mike also drops in on a Zulu village, cancer survivor Mike Rogers, and Ryon Rommel, who continues to battle leukemia. These and other stories bring to life the positive role of skating in the lives of many people the world over.