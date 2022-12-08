Not Available

Driven to Extremes is the ultimate driving challenge, pitting A-list Hollywood actors, top motorsport racers and their cars against some of the most hostile places on Earth. Part endurance test and part travelogue, Driven to Extremes sees Academy Award winner, Adrien Brody, British actor, Tom Hardy, and action hero, Henry Cavill take on the harshest terrains - and there's no stunt doubles and computer-animated visual effects to help them out here! Joining the adventurous actors are former Finnish Formula One driver, Mika Salo, and former British and world superbike champion, Neil Hodgson. From a plummeting minus 50 degrees Celsius in freezing Russia, to over 50 degrees Celsius in sweltering China and the exceptionally wet Malaysian jungle at the height of the monsoon season, Driven to Extremes will push these celebrity petrol heads and their cars, to the limit.