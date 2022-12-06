Not Available

Long before their famous adventures with the Rebel Alliance, R2-D2 and C-3PO were assigned to many different masters by the Intergalactic Droid Agency. In this animated series, the droids encounter many unforgettable people: greedy villains set on conquering planets, terrible space pirates, and brave heroes. Flying to different planets with their new master Jann Tosh and cargo pilot Jessica Meade, R2-D2 and C-3PO become heroes that will do anything to help their friends triumph over villainy.