Not Available

Whether you want to trim your waist or shave off a few sizes, Drop 5 Lbs with Good Housekeeping offers easy and satisfying ways to lose weight. This 10-episode Cooking Channel series hosted by Melissa d'Arabian is packed with dozens of slimming recipes, time saving cooking and shopping tips, fat burning exercises, dining out do's and don'ts and more. Along the way viewers even get help from a nutritionist, a fitness expert and food correspondent Aarti Sequeira. If you make small dietary and lifestyle changes, Drop 5 Lbs with Good Housekeeping promises big results.