Not Available

In the far reaches of remote Alaska survival is an everyday game. Enter into the minds of outdoor TV personalities Chris and Casey Keefer as they set out to survive 30 days in Alaska’s backcountry. Each new day these brothers will pit their skills as hunters, woodsmen, and fishermen against an unforgiving and relentless landscape. Shot in a documentary style, DROPPED will bring viewers face to face with the harsh reality of only being able to eat what you can kill. A true test of mind, body, and soul. As they wind their way through over a hundred river miles of the most perilous and game-rich country in the world, they will both attempt to kill Caribou, Moose, Black Bear, and Wolf – all for survival. http://www.droppedtv.com/