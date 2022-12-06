Dropping By Cloud Nine

Meeting one's other half in a sea of people, teaches people to believe that there is 'fate' somewhere in the unseen world. The story is about a man and a woman's encounter unfolds when JUNE (Kate Tsui) returns from overseas to meet an online friend at a theme park to play the game of 'fate'. She coincidentally encounters JESSE (Ron Ng), a photographer, who is lingering around the theme park. The two strangers spends a day together, sharing their views on love and bringing out 10 different love stories. Perhaps another game of 'fate' starts for JUNE and JESSE after the day ends..
