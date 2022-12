Not Available

In this serial, Fu Manchu attempts to conquer the world by acquiring the Sceptre of Genghis Khan, which will unite the people of Asia under his rule. The action heroics of the serial are provided by an original (for the serial) character, Allan Parker, a young American, who has allied himself with the traditional British literary nemeses of Fu Manchu, Sir Denis Nayland Smith and his associate, Dr. Flinders Petrie after his father is kidnapped and killed by Fu Manchu's dacoits.