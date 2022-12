Not Available

Top UK comedians relate their favourite historical stories while getting absolutely bladdered on a mixture of beers, wines and spirits. Their slurred versions of history are then acted out, word for word, by a host of well-known actors, celebrities and comedians including Johnny Vegas, Russell Kane, Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett, Alex Horne and James Acaster. Luckily, Jimmy Carr is on voice-over duties to restore some order if the drinking sessions get out of hand.