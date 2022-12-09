Drunken Kung Fu (2004)

Not Available

The origin of the legendary Drunken Fist is told in this grandiose martial arts epic. Dragon is an idealistic yound man who, by accident, was elected to be leader of the heaven And Earth Sect in its mission to assassinate the Ching Emperor. While carrying out his quest, Dragon learns the Drunken Fist from an ex-Shaolin monk, and uncovers the mystery behind the Sect and his father’s death. Filled with great fight sequences, Drunken Kung Fu is a stirring kung fu saga that will have you thirsty for more!