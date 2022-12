Not Available

Dublin Housewives Virginia Macari, Roz Flanagan, Lisa Murphy, Jo Jordan and Danielle Meagher are living the dream with handsome husbands, beautiful children, immaculate homes and a fabulous wardrobe. We get a glimpse into their lives as they shop and lunch their days away before spending their evenings sipping cocktails - and there is no better disguise for bleary eyes than Gucci sunglasses! Dublin Housewives airs Monday - Thursday from 28th – 31st May 2012 at 9.30pm on TV3.