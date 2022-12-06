Not Available

Duck Dodgers

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

Duck Dodgers is an American animated television series, based on the 1953 theatrical cartoon short Duck Dodgers in the 24½th Century, produced by Warner Bros. Animation from 2003 to 2005. The series is a space opera, featuring the fictional Looney Tunes characters as actors in metafictional roles, with Daffy Duck as the titular hero. It originally aired on Cartoon Network, and it currently airs reruns on Cartoon Network's sister network, Boomerang.

Cast

Joe AlaskeyDuck Dodgers / Martian Commander X-2
Bob BergenThe Eager Young Space Cadet
Michael DornMartian Centurion Robots
Tia CarrereQueen Tyr'ahnee - The Martian Queen
Richard McGonagleDr. I.Q. Hi

