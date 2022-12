Not Available

A comedy drama from the creators of 'Second Thoughts' and 'Faith in the Future', Duck Patrol deals with the activities of the officers of the Ravensbeck River Police Station, whose job it is to maintain law and order along the river's banks. The Sarge is supposed to be in charge of the station, but he tends to concentrate on his fishing and leave the day-to-day running of everything to Prof. Other main characters include Prof's girlfriend, Val , Darwin and Marilyn.