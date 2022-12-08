Duck Quacks Don't Echo (UK)

Not Available

Shot in front of a studio audience, the show is based around amazing facts and trivia. Each show will see three celebrity panelists offering up an incredible fact in a bid to prove they have the best. The heritage of the fact may be from pub banter or it could be based on anecdotal evidence, either way each celebrity champions and stands by the authenticity of their claim as they are put to the test by any means necessary. Whether it involves gluing themselves to a ceiling or participants receiving electric shocks, the elaborate and hilarious methods will be employed to establish a winner.