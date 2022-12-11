Not Available

Okay, Ducobu is a dunce, but he admits it! That’s just because school bores him. He prefers having fun! If however, cheating were part of the school’s syllabus, he’d get an A+! He’s got a challenge on his hands though, since his desk neighbor and classmate, Leonie, is the eternal head of the class and the teacher’s pet! Speaking of teachers, the challenge is even more ambitious when your teacher is Latouche, with his 19th century educational methods! Ducobu however, is undaunted. With his boundless imagination and crazy schemes, he’ll do anything, and that means ANYTHING, to transform the classroom into a recess session! He may not shine in class, but he knows how to enjoy life! A funny and feel good series designed to laugh at and thus ease the stress of confronting the school system.