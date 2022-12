Not Available

For Spencer Wright, a 14-year-old budding filmmaker, Beverly Heights is the ultimate thrill ride. But, being the new kid at a high school populated by Hollywood royalty, he’s an outsider with no ticket in. He's the kind of kid who gets his allowance in cash, not stock options; finding himself amid all this bling and stardom is intimidating. Luckily, he’s got an all-access pass in the form of his best friend, the ghost of pop star Billy Joe Cobra!