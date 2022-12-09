Dueños del Paraiso

Not Available

Masters of Paradise tells the story of Anastasia Cardona (Kate del Castillo), a woman without any innocence, with a life marked by violence and poverty, betrayed in the depths of his being and whose ambition leads her to use drug trafficking as a means to become one of the most powerful women of their times. Traumatized by the events of a life difficult and driven to avenge the betrayal of a husband with that thought all their dreams, Anastasia will find the illicit business of her husband the wealth you have always dreamed. Their thirst for power will take her to not respect any limits when choosing their victims. Ready to everything to defeat their enemies, Anastasia will meet vexations of betrayal and the impossibility of living the true love.