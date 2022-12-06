Not Available

Duet was a romantic comedy focused on mystery writer Ben Coleman and caterer Laura Kelly as they dealt with all the ups and downs of a relationship, from courtship to marriage. With them every step of the way (whether they liked it or not) were Laura's quirky sister Jane; Ben's self-centered, neurotic best friend Richard and his demanding wife Linda (whom Ben once dated); and Ben's loyal dog, Reuben. In 1989, this series was revamped and retitled Open House. Both shows were repeated on Lifetime in the early 1990s.