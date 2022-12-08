Not Available

"Duets" is a one-of-a-kind singing competition that takes the Superstars out from behind the judges' panel and onto the stage. Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Nettles, Lionel Richie and Robin Thicke set out on individual journeys across America looking for undiscovered talent worthy of being their protégés. Ultimately, each Superstar will choose two singers for their duet partners, and together the Superstars and their protégés will take the stage each week and perform in front of a live studio audience. In the end, only one duet will be at the top of the charts, and the winning amateur will receive a recording contract with Hollywood Records.