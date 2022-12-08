Dukes of Melrose

Not Available

Bravo's new docu-series follows renowned boutique owners, Christos Garkinos and Cameron Silver, as they take viewers inside the exclusive and glamorous world of vintage couture. Located in Hollywood, Decades is the premiere destination for high-end fashionistas looking for finely curated collections and rare finds for their next red carpet or exclusive party. With their unique partnership, eye for style, and incredible access to excess, Christos and Cameron have redefined vintage for a new generation, but are now looking to expand their empire and bring the store to the next level. In order to meet the needs of their demanding and ever growing clientele, which includes A-list actors, models, and socialites, this dynamic duo raids the closets of the best collectors in the world, bids for couture at the most prestigious auctions and seduces new clients at award galas and fundraisers.