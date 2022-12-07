Not Available

"Dumbest Stuff on Wheels" is a non-stop, action-packed, side-splitting showcase of the wildest, craziest, most outrageous and downright stupidest situations, stunts, crashes, mishaps and surprises ever seen on wheels and caught on video. From parking lots to suburban streets, racetracks to highways, "Dumbest Stuff on Wheels" collects and presents the best and funniest clips from around the country and the world and presents them in a fast-paced, laugh-filled half hour. Matt Iseman is your tour guide through a traffic jam of hilarity!