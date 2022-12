Not Available

Dumpukht is a story highlighting the orthodox point of view concerning the norms and traditions in the villages in Pakistan. It shows a peer sahab (played by Noman Ejaz) who is highly influential and famous in his area. The lead female is played by Sonia Mishaal who is actually a murshid to the peer sahab. The story will portray the reality as to why and how people go and interact with peer’s in villages and is it really beneficial or not? Stay tuned and watch Dumpukht.