un Benit and Pippo Burrone are friends, but eternal enemies at the same time. Dun Benit is the parish priest while Pippo is president of the communist club and village mayor. To make matters worse, Benit’s sister Gizella and Pippo are in love. Benit knows about it all but how can he tolerate that his sister weds a communist? With the hope of forgetting Pippo, Benit sends his sister on a vacation to Rome even visiting the Pope. At the end of the holiday, Johnnie Bumble comes searching for Gizelle.