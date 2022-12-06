Not Available

Dundee and the Culhane was specifically created for famed British thespian John Mills, who was more or less stuck in Hollywood while daughter Haley fulfilled her multi-movie contract with Dusney. Mills plays Dundee, a British lawyer travelling the old west, accompanied by the Culhane (Sean Harrison), a gunslinger type. No one, including a costumer with a web page seems to know what the first names of either Dundee or the Culhane. It was an odd premise, but was adequately written and very well acted, with lots of big name guest stars. Apparently, though, there weren't a lot of wesern fans with an appreciation of English semi-classical actors free at 10 pm on Wednesdays, so the series lasted only half a season.