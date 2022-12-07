Not Available

Durarara!!

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Takahiro OOMORI

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Brain's Base

Based on a light novel series written by Narita Ryougo and illustrations by Yasuda Suzuhito. The author Narita and illustrator Yasuda Suzuhito’s “distorted love story” is set in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, and revolves around an ensemble cast including street thugs, high school students, a female radio host, an underworld doctor, a young information vendor, and a headless Irish fairy. Narita Ryougo may be better known to English speakers as the author of the Baccano! novel series.

Cast

Miyuki SawashiroCelty Sturluson
Toshiyuki ToyonagaMikado Ryūgamine
Mamoru MiyanoMasaomi Kida
Kana HanazawaAnri Sonohara
Hiroshi KamiyaIzaya Orihara
Daisuke OnoShizuo Heiwajima

