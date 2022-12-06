Not Available

After his partner is murdered in cold blood, Detective Mike Sweeney moves his family back to the small town where he grew up. But beneath the rural calm of Durham County lurk secrets so dark that even those who carry them can no longer see the light of truth. Mike Sweeney is no exception. He copes with his wife’s battle with cancer by withdrawing into his work, and another woman’s arms. Sparks fly and tension mounts as a series of brutal murders cast a long shadow across Durham County.