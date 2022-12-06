Not Available

A lecture series on DVD from The Teaching Company. Dutch Masters: The Age of Rembrandt will introduce you to the art of 17th-century Holland. It traces the development of this renowned, independent school of painting, and the great seafaring nation that produced the new society that would be reflected in that new art. The series concludes with the achievements of Holland's greatest and most versatile genius, Rembrandt, whose range of work—including his remarkable etchings—claims the final seven lectures. Your introduction to this marvelous world is a visually sumptuous one, as Professor William Kloss—well known to Teaching Company customers from his A History of European Art and Great Artists of the Italian Renaissance—shows you the work of more than 100 artists and guides you through more than 450 masterful paintings.