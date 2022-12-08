Dutch Oven and Camp Cooking

Not Available

This ground breaking series on cooking in the outback with a dutch oven is hosted by Chef and Game Warden CW "Butch" Welch. As a Game Warden in Idaho, his years of experience cooking in the outback with dutch ovens with food hauled in on pack mules is shared with folks interested in cooking with a dutch oven. Cee Dub prepares main dishes, breads, desserts and more with his numerous and varied sized dutch's. An everyday gentleman cook whom mastered the dutch oven so he could choose the meals instead of simply eating canned baked beans.