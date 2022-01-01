Dylan - Simply Music

Not Available

Bob Dylan, born Robert Allen Zimmerman, celebrates his 74th birthday on 24 May 2015. The singer-songwriter, music producer, and writer has been one of the most influential figures in popular music and culture since the release of his first album in 1962. There is no systematic way of analysing Dylan’s song lyrics or poems; they span more than five decades of historical context and musical style. But perhaps one of the most interesting sides of Dylan is how he uses language and his lyrics to project certain identities, including folksinger and protest-musician.