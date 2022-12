Not Available

This show-within-a-show was a slyly comedic "What's Up, Tiger Lily"-style re-edit and overdubbing of six episodes of the 7th season of the Japanese TV series Super Sentai, Kagaku Sentai Dynaman. In each episode, the brilliant (but cheap) Dr. Ho sends the Dynakids (five good looking Japanese friends!) to save the world from the evil machinations of his former partners Bernie Tanaka and Mel Fujitzu and the giant monsters they create.