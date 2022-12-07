Dynasties of Steel

Not Available

The development of the iron and steel industry had been a turning point in the history of Europe: its economy took off and developed at an unprecedented speed. It had a profound impact on Western society, affecting people’s living standard and material comfort, as well as the social and cultural framework of European nations. At the expense of many wars, they imposed their economy, laws and values onto the rest of the world. The iron & steel industry represented the essence of capitalism in all its force, violence and wealth. A new brand of owners, the “Ironmasters”, had control over a new class of steel workers, employees and miners. Our protagonists - the heirs of the steel barons and the workers – have lived through the “great years”. Now, the torch is carried on in India…