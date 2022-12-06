Not Available

Dynasty

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Aaron Spelling Productions

The saga of a wealthy Denver family in the oil business: Blake Carrington, the patriarch; Krystle, his former secretary and wife; his children: Adam, lost in childhood after a kidnapping; Fallon, pampered and spoiled; Steven, openly gay; and Amanda, hidden from him by his ex-wife, the conniving Alexis. Most of the show features the conflict between 2 large corporations, Blake's Denver Carrington and Alexis' ColbyCo.

Cast

John ForsytheBlake Carrington
Linda EvansKrystle Carrington
Joan CollinsAlexis Carrington Colby
Heather LocklearSammy Jo Dean Carrington
Gordon ThomsonAdam Carrington
Jack ColemanSteven Carrington (II)

View Full Cast >

Images