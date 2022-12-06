Not Available

First seen on The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour, these half-hour antics animated derring-do showcased The Blue Falcon,a blue-clad superhero and his robotic doberman, Dynomutt Dog Wonder. The show, although based around crime-fighting, super heros and'evil do-ers' it seemed more to remind you of watching an episode of secret squirrel with all of its gags and laughs. Millionaire art dealer Radley Crowne (B.F.) and his mechanical bud, Dynomutt, enjoy leisure time in their base of operations; Big City, until alerted by The Falcon Flash. They immediately dash for The Falcon's Lair (situated in Crowne's penthouse apartment), where they switch to their secret identities, The Blue Falcon and Dog Wonder recieve their news/crime report via TV screen from the secret GHQ of secret agent Focus One and then jump into The Falconcar and speed into the night to battle crime and to save the citizens. Dynomutt controlled a system of miniaturized transistors which allowed him to extend his limbs or neck and use them to perform extraordinary feats; only problem was, none of them ever really worked properly! B.F. (as D.W. would lovingly refer to him), was more Dynomutt's victim than his master,since more then a few times, D.M.s gadjets . But nevertheless, Dynomutt and The Blue Falcon, who was equipped with his own arsenal of supergadgetry manage to get the situation well in hand. Sometimes Lt. Mumbly or even Dynomutt's co-stars, Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. would drop in to aid The high-tech Duo in cracking their toughest crimes. Dynomutt Dog Wonder has the historic significance of casting the first African-American public official in Saturday Morning cartoons, Mayor Gaunt (voiced by Larry McCormick). 16 30-minute episodes of Dynomutt Dog Wonder were seen in 1976-77 on ABC'S The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour; it later became The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Show when it was extended to an extra half hour. In 1977-78, when it was extended to yet another half hour under the umbrella title Scooby's All-Star Laff-A-Lympics (the first [and insofar much as known, only] 120-minute Saturday Morning cartoon in network history!), 4 new "Dynomutt" shows were seen as 8 11-minute 2-parters, under the title The Blue Falcon And Dynomutt. Dynomutt Dog Wonder has enjoyed many periods of resurgence, on ABC Saturday Morning in the summer of 1978, on NBC Saturday Morning and the USA Network Cartoon Express in the 1980s and with frequent runs on Cartoon Network, the last being in February 1999.