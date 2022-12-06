E! Mysteries & Scandals

Not Available

The series detailed the lives of various celebrities, both well known and somewhat obscure. Most celebrities that were featured endured hardships or died untimely deaths. The series interviewed various celebrities who knew the subject along with still photographs accompanied by narrations, and dramatic reenactments. The show was highly stylized and presented each episode in a noir fashion with backdrops set in various Hollywood locations and narrated in a deadpan fashion by Benza. His memorable catchphrase "Fame, ain't it a bitch," would later became the title of Benza's autobiography. The series aired for three seasons. Episodes were repeated on E! for a period of time after the series' initial run.