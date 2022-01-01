Not Available

E:60 is a weekly investigative journalism newsmagazine show. It premiered on ESPN on October 16, 2007 at 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT. The show is one hour long. E:60 covers stories that relate to both American and international sports. Reporters from the network interview those surrounding the stories, and they also discuss what was involved in covering the stories. Many of the stories' subjects are of a serious nature, such as a story featured on the premiere show about Jason Ray, the student who portrayed the North Carolina Tar Heels' mascot Ramses, being killed after he was struck by a car. Reporters and contributors on the show include ESPN personalities Jeremy Schaap, Rachel Nichols, Lisa Salters, Jeffri Chadiha, Michael Smith, and Chris Connelly.