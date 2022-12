Not Available

Kiroemon Natsume is the 45th leader of the Natsume family. Each leader inherits the power of extreme luck, which is sealed away in their left ear. He returns to Japan from Italy to succeed his father as head of the family, but falls in love with Kanako, a member of the rival Mina family. When he discovers that the Mina family is holding her as a hostage to use against him, he will stop at nothing to get her back.