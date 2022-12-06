Not Available

Earth 2

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Two hundred years into the future, Devon Adair embarks on a mission to save her son's life and to provide humanity with a second chance. After traveling through space for twenty-two years, Devon and her small Advance team are forced to crash-land onto the far-away planet known as G-889. They are thousands of miles from their destination: New Pacifica, where they're supposed to set up a colony for the 250 families that are following. The survivors start out on a long and perilous journey toward New Pacifica. During their journey they will learn a lot about the mysteries of their new home and themselves.

Cast

Rebecca GayheartBess Martin
Debrah FarentinoDevon Adair
Sullivan WalkerYale
Clancy BrownJohn Danziger
Joey ZimmermanUlises Adair
Antonio Sabato Jr.Alonzo Solace

