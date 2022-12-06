Not Available

Earth Girl Arjuna

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When a girl named Ariyoshi Juna has a severe accident, her spirit turns to light and rises up out of her body into the night sky where she gets a glimpse of Earth a few months into the future. What she sees is the Earth on the brink of total destruction, ruled by the merciless demon forces called the Raajas. Then, a person named Chris Hawken gives Juna a "power stone" and tells her to use it to save the Earth. The power stone gives her the ability to call up an "aura suit", which activates and enhances a person's dormant special powers.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images