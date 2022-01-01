Earth Maiden Arjuna

Not Available

Arjuna is a Japanese animated television series created by Shoji Kawamori. The series follows Juna Ariyoshi, a high school girl chosen to be the "Avatar of Time" and entrusted with saving the dying Earth. "Arjuna" refers to the legendary archer Arjuna from the Hindu epic Mahābhārata, which explains why Juna's weapon against the Raaja is a bow. Arjuna aired on TV Tokyo from January 9, 2001 to March 27, 2001, totaling 12 episodes. The DVD release featured remastered video and sound, and a previously unbroadcast "Chapter 9". Subsequent re-runs of the series on Animax include the DVD-only episode.