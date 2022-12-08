Not Available

Earth Shocks investigate the natural phenomena that have shaped our planet’s past and forecast the future to show how potential recurrences of these events would impact our world. Prepare to be amazed at how the planet was struck with floods, mega-tsunamis, and meteor strikes thousands of years ago. Using a unique mix of live action, 3D CGI, and fun experiments, each episode brings scientific theories to life. Earth Shocks is a high-energy, fast-paced, science and natural history series that reveals new facts about our planet.