Earth: The Biography is a breathtakingly beautiful, painstakingly detailed look into the life of our four and a half billion year old planet. By utilizing high definition filming, satellite imagery, CGI and time-lapse technology, it gives rare insight into the vulnerable nature of our planet and reminds viewers of the essential role that mankind plays in its survival and destruction. Balancing between dramatic visuals and illuminating facts, Earth: The Biography makes global science truly compelling. Presentation: Dr. Iain Stewart