East Los High is not your typical high school. Dance, sex, romance, and mystery are at the heart of this inner city school in East LA where two teenage cousins—Jessie, a 16-year-old virgin and Maya, a troubled runaway with a violent past —fall in love with Jacob, a popular football player. From this forbidden love triangle, Maya, Jessie and Jacob, along with their close friends must face true-to-life decisions during a single dramatic and breath-taking year that will mark their lives forever.
|Danielle Vega
|Ceci Camayo
|Gabriel Chavarria
|Jacob Aguilar
|Alicia Sixtos
|Maya Martinez
|Vannessa Vasquez
|Camila Barrios
|Alexandra Rodriguez
|Gina Barrios
View Full Cast >