Not Available

East of Everything is an Australian drama television series which began screening on 30 March 2008 on the ABC. It is produced by Deborah Cox, Fiona Eagger and Roger Monk. Two seasons were produced. East of Everything revolves around a globe-trotting travel writer who returns home for his Mum's funeral to a neglected resort town, Broken Bay, on the easternmost point of Australia. He is challenged by a crooked local council, his brother who is trying to cheat him out of his inheritance, his first love who broke his heart when he was a teenager and the son he hasn't seen in ten years. The setting was named by combining the names of Byron Bay and Broken Head.