Art Watkins (Richard Roxborough) returns to the neglected resort of Broken Bay, the eastern-most point of Australia, when his mother dies. Art hopes his stay will be brief but the legacy from his mother binds him to his wayward younger brother (Tom Long) and the teenage son he has hardly seen in ten years. The longer Art stays, the more he becomes enmeshed in the lives of the locals and the drifters who have found safe haven in Broken Bay.